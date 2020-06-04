L&C can help teachers earn additional endorsements

LCCC logo

Lewis and Clark Community College can help teachers earn extra endorsements in just a semester or two.

“Lewis and Clark can deliver the 15 hours of content to meet most of the requirements for obtaining an endorsement and saving tuition costs,” L&C Child Development and Education Coordinator Melissa Batchelor said.

Regionally, the most requested endorsement is Middle School Language Arts. Participants can choose from the following course options offered at L&C to fulfill their 15 credit hours of content:

LITT 135 Women in Literature (3 credit hours)

LITT 136 Mythology (3 credit hours)

LITT 140 Children’s Literature (3 credit hours)

LITT 233 Non-Western Cultures (3 credit hours)

LITT 234 Multicultural American Literature (3 credit hours)

LITT 235 American Literature I (3 credit hours)

LITT 236 American Literature II (3 credit hours)

“For language arts, we have worked to streamline this endorsement content into less than a year, but also have worked with Illinois State Board of Education to be a recognized institution for many of the endorsements,” Batchelor said. “Teachers within our college district can begin working on endorsements as early as this summer.”

Tuition is just $125 per credit hour for in-district residents. Since all summer classes at L&C are being offered online or remotely because of COVID-19 pandemic, the $40 online course fee is being waived for the semester. Second eight-week summer courses begin June 8.

Many of the courses are also offered for those who want to get started this fall. Fall classes begin Aug. 24.

“With face to face, evening and online options available, Lewis and Clark offers flexibility and affordability for anyone looking to add endorsements,” L&C Assistant Director of Academic Advising Kate Kessler said. “Additional endorsements can open employment opportunities in new content areas.”

Other endorsement options include Middle School Math, Middle School Social Sciences and Middle School General Science.

Options for Middle School Math endorsement:

MATH 131 - College Algebra (4 credit hours)

MATH 132 - Trigonometry (3 credit hours)

MATH 142 - Math for Elementary Teachers I (4 credit hours)

MATH 145 - General Education Statistics (4 credit hours)

MATH 152 - Math for Elementary Teachers II (3 credit hours)

MATH 171 - Calculus I (5 credit hours)

MATH 235 - Statistics (4 credit hours)

Options for Middle School General Science endorsement

BIOL 130 - Fundamentals of Biological Science (4 credit hours)

BIOL 131 - Biology: A Contemporary Approach (4 credit hours)

BIOL 132 - Human Biology (4 credit hours)

BIOL 160 - Human Sexuality (3 credit hours)

BIOL 161 - Biology of Nutrition (3 credit hours)

BIOL 162 - Human Inheritance (3 credit hours)

CHEM 130 - Fundamentals of General, Organic and Biochemistry (4 credit hours)

CHEM 131 - Introduction to Chemistry I (4 credit hours)

PHYS 130 - Concepts of Physics (4 credit hours)

PHYS 131 - Introduction to Physics I (4 credit hours)

PHSC 130 - General Physical Science (4 credit hours)

PHSC 131 - Physical Geography (4 credit hours)

PHSC 135 - Environmental Geography (3 credit hours)

PHSC 141 - Astronomy (3 credit hours)

PHSC 145 - Intro to Geology and Physical Geography (3 credit hours)

Options for Social Sciences endorsement:

ECON 151 - Macroeconomics (3 credit hours)

ECON 152 - Microeconomics (3 credit hours)

HIST 131 - Western Civilization I (3 credit hours)

HIST 132 - Western Civilization II (3 credit hours)

HIST 135 - World History I (3 credit hours)

HIST 136 - World History II (3 credit hours)

HIST 161 - Women’s Movement in American History (3 credit hours)

HIST 231 - American Republic: Beginnings-1877 (3 credit hours)

HIST 232 - American Nation 1878-Present (3 credit hours)

GEOG 132 - World Regions (3 credit hours)

GEOG 205 - Human Geography (3 credit hours)

POLS 131 - American Government (3 credit hours)

POLS 132 - State and Local Government (3 credit hours)

POLS 231 - International Relations (3 credit hours)

L&C does not offer the 3-credit hour methods course that is also required to finalize the endorsements, but that course can be taken at four-year schools, including Greenville University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Blackburn College.

To get started, contact Kessler at (618) 468-5250 or cekessler@lc.edu.

