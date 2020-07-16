L&C student empowered by support and mentorship

Blockton

Lewis and Clark Community College has changed Alexandra Blockton’s life for the better.

“Alexandra is a beautiful person and a wonderful example of what is possible in adult education today,” L&C Associate Dean of Adult Education Val Harris said. “She is a dedicated college student taking college credit courses; a creative student worker writing for The Bridge, while she is also taking classes and preparing to earn her High School Equivalency.”

The mentors and educators at L&C helped Blockton discover what she likes to do most – write – while also instilling in her a sense of self-worth and a love of lifelong learning.

“I have had some ups and downs throughout my life, but for the most part I am thankful to be a student here at L&C,” she said. “There are many individuals that have a role in my life as a successful student. They helped me open up my eyes and realize I am a beautiful, bright young lady that deserves a good life. Adult Education matters, and I am proud to say I have my very own relationship with everyone in the department.”

Blockton worked at L&C’s student newspaper, The Bridge, until recently accepting a position as a full-time AmeriCorps member in the role of teacher’s aide for the Adult Education department.

“I would personally like to thank the Adult Education Department as well as The Bridge,” she said. “You all are amazing! I would like to let everyone know I am no longer a victim –– I am a survivor! Thank you so much Lewis and Clark Community College. I am currently thankful to be able to start tutoring, thanks to the Project Read! I love being a student here and appreciate all of the support that helped me achieve my educational goals as well as my personal goals. More importantly, because of this support I was able to overcome my barriers as well.”

Prior to 2014, Blockton had completed all of her GED tests with high scores except for the math test. The process to earn a High School Equivalency diploma changed that year, which meant Blockton had to retake all the tests –– but she didn’t give up.

“Currently, it is taking me some time to relearn everything as well as the new format of the GED, but I must admit this time I have come back stronger than ever,” she said. “Overall, my ultimate goal is to become successful and be a lifelong learner.”

L&C’s Adult Education division is offering community members who do not have a high school diploma the opportunity to change their lives this summer, too, by completing free classes that will help students earn their GED or High School Equivalency.

Participants can get a better job and/or be ready for college this fall by completing the exams. There is a virtual option where classes meet at their regular times, using an online platform instead of in-person, and an online-only option which does not involve any class meetings.

“Students will find it easy to enroll in our classes this summer – they just have to call or email and we will get them enrolled,” Harris said. “The only cost is their commitment to learn.”

Blockton said she would definitely recommend L&C to other people who want to earn their GED.

“I really look up to my mentor-advocate-instructor Kavon Lacey,” she said. “He is a caring advocate with a heart of gold, who has helped strengthen me into becoming an excellent, devoted student while staying focused on my studies. He always has my back no matter what! As well as Valorie Harris, Louise Jett, Terri Austin, Monica Waller, Linda Chapman and Associate Judge Veronica L. Armouti: you all are amazing individuals, and I thank you all for everything –– whether it’s just small talks of motivation to keep me going, guiding me to achieve my goals in life, or just overall being here for me when times have gotten rough.”

Those interested in Adult Education at L&C can enroll or find out more about L&C’s fall offerings by calling (618) 468-4141 or emailing enroll@lc.edu.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter