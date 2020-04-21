L&C student newspaper earns 17 awards at community college competition

× Expand Bridge Photographer and Graphic Design student Trevor Ayres earned first place for his “Alton Expo Fun” entry in the ICCJA competition.

Lewis and Clark Community College’s student-run newspaper, The Bridge, earned 17 awards in the Illinois Community College Journalism Association’s annual competition.

“The Bridge staff members enthusiastically provide news to our campus and the surrounding communities,” Bridge Advisor Louise Jett said. “To be recognized for those efforts by the Illinois Community College Journalism Association is a great honor. Every single staff member should be incredibly proud. I know I am.”

The awards earned by The Bridge were among the 141 handed out in the 2019 Award for Excellence in Illinois Community College Newspapers competition.

“I am extremely impressed by how many awards the staff earned in the Open Division,” Jett said. “Due to our school size, we compete in Division 2 with the other smaller schools, but all the community colleges go head to head in the open categories. Earning six Open Division awards is amazing!”

Bridge Editor-in-Chief and Occupational Therapy student Dillon Neibel received an Open Division Honorable Mention for Reporter of the Year. He was humbled by the recognition.

“I am deeply honored to be a part of such a talented group of individuals,” Neibel said. “I am also appreciative of our incredible adviser Louise Jett. Without her, I would not have been able to accomplish what I have, and I’m sure many, if not all of The Bridge, feels the same way.”

The Bridge students collected awards in the following categories:

First Place, Staff Editorial, Division 2, “Letter to the Governor” - Staff

First Place, Arts Review, Division 2, “ADAM is the Most Disgusting Excuse for Representation I have Ever Seen” - Ashtyn Britt

First Place, Sports Photo, Division 2, Men’s Soccer Photo, Page 1B, Sept., 2019 - Trevor Ayres

First Place, Feature Photo, Division 2, “Alton Expo Fun” - Trevor Ayres

First Place, Headline, Division 2, “Post Leaves Community on the Fence” - Alexander Gent

Second Place, Feature Photo, Division 2, “Children and Bubbles” - Krystie Morrison

Second Place, Page Design, Division 2, Page 12A, Oct. 2019 - Alex Johnson

Second Place, Sports Photo, Division 2, Women’s Soccer Photo, Page 1B, Sept. 2019 - Trevor Ayres

Second Place, News Story of The Year, Open Division, “L&C Board of Trustees Coverage” - Dillon Neibel and Alexander Gent

Second Place, Editorial Cartoon, Open Division, “Four Boardsmen of the L&C Apocalypse” - Dillon Neibel and Alex Johnson

Second Place, Editorial Writer of the Year, Open Division - Ashtyn Britt

Second Place, Podcast, Open Division, “When We Get to It: The Bridge Podcast” - Ashtyn Britt, Olivia Bettorf and Alex Johnson

Third Place, Mike Foster General Excellence, Division 2 – Staff

Third Place, Arts Review, Division 2, “Consuming Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Stadium Arcade” - Dillon Neibel

Third Place, Staff Editorial, Division 2, “Board Votes No on Investment” - Dillon Neibel

Third Place, Graphics, Open Division, “Soybean Historical Timeline Infographic” - Alex Johnson

Honorable Mention, Reporter of the Year, Open Division - Dillon Neibel

The ICCJA, located at Eastern Illinois University, offers learning opportunities and recognition for community college students across the state who are sharing news and creating content to keep their campuses and communities informed.

ICCJA award winners are announced each spring.

For more information about The Bridge, contact Jett at ljett@lc.edu or visit www.thelcbridge.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter