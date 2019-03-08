L&C students give Women’s History Month presentations

× Expand photo by L&C Media Services Emily Bevenour presents Witch, Please.

Students in Associate Professor of English Emily Corby’s Women in Literature class at Lewis and Clark Community College presented a Trilogy of Topics on March 6 in L&C’s Ringhausen Atrium in honor of Women’s History Month.

Emily Bevenour’s Witch, Please! presentation focused on healers, midwives and the “witches” of history who knew how to medically use herbs and other natural products.

Breanna Jackson titled her presentation The Mad Black Woman. It focused on myths about women of color, particularly black women.

Sam McGowan’s presentation was titled The Strange History of Birth Control, and she shared her findings on how women in ancient Egypt, Greece, Rome and China prevented pregnancy, in contrast to modern methods.

“I’m so proud of these three women for their hard work and for getting in front of a full room to share their research findings,” Corby said.

Women in Literature is offered at 10:50 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and there is typically an online section available.

For information, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by L&C Media Services Breanna Jackson presents The Mad Black Woman.

× Expand Sam McGowan presents The Strange History of Birth Control.