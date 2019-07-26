L&C to conduct campus disaster exercise

× Expand Lewis and Clark Community College

Lewis and Clark Community College will conduct a full-scale disaster exercise from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, on its main campus at 5800 Godfrey Road.

During the drill, safety personnel will respond to a simulated tornado incident and test the response, assessment and recovery components of the new Campus Emergency Operations Plan put in place last year.

L&C’s incident management team, security and maintenance departments, as well as Godfrey Emergency Management and local first responder agencies (Godfrey Fire/Alton Memorial EMS) will participate in the exercise.

Local residents and traffic should not be alarmed to see emergency vehicles and damage assessment crews operating on and around campus during the exercise. The parameter of the simulation will remain on campus and will not affect traffic on Godfrey Road or nearby adjacent roads.

There should be minimal inconvenience as limited classes are scheduled during the day of the exercise.

For any questions or concerns, contact the Lewis and Clark Community College Media Services department at (618) 468-3255.

