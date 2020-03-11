L&C to host Criminal Justice Open House

LCCC logo

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Criminal Justice program is opening the doors for prospective students to learn more about the program and pursuing a career in criminal justice.

The college’s Criminal Justice Open House will run from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Haskell Hall, Room 225, on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Prospective students and guests will have the opportunity to tour classroom facilities and learn more about the program, enrollment process and financial aid opportunities.

A panel discussion lead by professionals from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County State’s Attorney, Illinois Department of Conservation, and Madison County Juvenile Office will touch on topics related to the profession as well as tips for successful careers in related fields.

There will be free refreshments and L&C giveaways for those in attendance.

“Lewis and Clark is a great place to start your college education in criminal justice,” Program Coordinator Jessica Noble said. “With small class sizes, affordability and professors that care about your success, you can reach your full potential here. Our students are being hired to work in local law enforcement, with the Illinois Department of Corrections, and are able to transfer to multiple four year schools. We empower you to do your best and work hard to reach your goals.”

L&C Criminal Justice majors study police, courts, corrections and the law in society through their coursework, which includes case studies, current news and related discussions on topics like dispute resolution, drugs and crime, child abuse and neglect, gangs, policing, crime theory, private security and more.

Graduates of L&C’s Criminal Justice program, which offers an associate in applied science (60 credit hours) and certificate of proficiency, go on to work in local law enforcement and as state correctional officers upon graduation. The program also has a 30 and Out option, which means that students who already hold another degree can complete the associate in applied science in only a year (two semesters, 10 courses, 30 credit hours).

For those interested in transferring to a four-year school after L&C, the program also has transfer agreements in place with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the University of Missouri St. Louis. The agreements provide a seamless transfer for students between institutions.

To learn more about L&C’s Criminal Justice program, visit www.lc.edu/program/criminaljustice or contact Noble at (618) 468-4524 or jbnelson@lc.edu.

