L&C to host virtual recruitment event

Thinking about what’s next for your education or career? Lewis and Clark Community College is the place to be this summer and fall.

Prospective students and parents are invited to attend the college’s first Trailblazer Talk, a virtual recruitment event, from 4-5:30 p.m., Monday, April 27.

Participants can view a short presentation on the admissions process, virtual offerings and financial aid, and participate in a Q&A session with enrollment and financial aid representatives.

The event will be on Blackboard Collaborate. Participants do not need an account to attend — just click https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/858b6e2ff6b046d18f9f889a1bd0010c or call in at (571) 392-7650, PIN# 3841421799 when it’s time for the event to start.

“Lewis and Clark is the perfect place to train for a career, prepare for a career change or start on your path to a bachelor’s degree and beyond,” Assistant Director of Admissions, Records and Recruitment Ryan Hodge said. “We hope the community will take this opportunity to see what we have to offer and consider enrolling with us.”

Lewis and Clark has more than 40 career and technical education programs from Dental Hygiene to Truck Driver Training, starting salaries for some of which can run as high as $50,000-100,000.

The college also has numerous transfer options and agreements at four-year colleges and universities. Simply by attending L&C for two years, transfer students can save an average of $18,396 on a bachelor’s degree, compared to students who attend Illinois colleges and universities for all four years.

L&C’s physical campuses are closed through the governor’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic. The college is planning to deliver Summer 2020 classes online and continues to watch the situation closely regarding Fall. Any updates will be posted for the public at www.lc.edu/coronavirus.

For more information, contact Hodge at rhodge@lc.edu or visit www.lc.edu/admissions to apply or enroll today.

