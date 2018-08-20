Labor Day enforcement period underway in Edwardsville

Edwardsville Police Department

The Edwardsville Police Department announced its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on drunk, unbuckled and distracted drivers. The high-visibility crackdown starts today and will continue through the early morning hours of Sept. 4 to include the Labor Day holiday, an often deadly time on Illinois roads.

“We need our community to understand that it’s up to everyone to make the smart decision to drive sober on Labor Day and every day,” Lt. Charles Kohlberg said. “This isn’t about writing tickets or making arrests. This is about saving lives and helping people realize impaired driving can be fatal. It’s a matter of life or death.”

The Edwardsville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across Illinois for the increased statewide effort.

This Labor Day weekend, remember to designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive drunk. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

