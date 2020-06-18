Lane closures in store for Chain of Rocks bridge

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures will be encountered on I-270 Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge at mile marker 2.0.

The lane closures are needed for bridge inspection. Weather permitting, the following lane closures will take place:

The westbound right ramp lane and shoulder will be closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 22.

The eastbound right ramp lane and shoulder will be closed from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.

The ramps to and from Illinois 3 will remain open during this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

