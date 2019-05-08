Lane closures scheduled for Friday on I-55/70

× Expand roadwork

Lane restrictions will be encountered on Interstate 55/70 westbound over Illinois 111, approximately 3 miles west of I-255, near milepost 6.4, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The left lane and center lane will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday. These lane restrictions are needed to repair the driving surface on the bridge. The right lane and the exit to Illinois 111 will remain open during this work.

IDOT also announced the southbound right lane of I-255 over Harding Ditch at milepost 22 closed for bridge deck repairs Wednesday and will be reopened by 4 p.m. Friday.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through both areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

