Lane closures scheduled for SIUE access road

Intermittent daytime lane closures of the South Access Road to SIUE between Chain of Rocks Road and Country Club Drive will begin Tuesday, May 28, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This work is necessary to perform a bituminous overlay and is expected to be completed by May 31.

Delays could be experienced, and drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

