Lane closures set for U.S. 67 in Alton

Daily lane closures will be encountered on both northbound and southbound U.S. 67, from Broadway to Seventh Street, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Thursday, May 23, 2019, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These lane closures are necessary to perform pavement repairs. Work is being completed by the department’s Day Labor Section.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

