Lane closures set in Greene, Madison counties

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced intermittent lane closures on Illinois 160 between Illinois 140 and Grantfork in Madison County beginning Monday, June 22, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by September 2020.

The agency also announced intermittent lane closures on U.S. 67 in Greene County between Grand Avenue and Simmons Street beginning Thursday, June 18, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be complete by June 26.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through these work zones. They are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter