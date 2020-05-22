Lane closures set on I-55 at Illinois 111

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures will be encountered on I-55/70 westbound over Illinois 111, at milepost 6.4.

The lane closures are needed for bridge deck repairs, and will occur as follows:

The westbound left lane will be closed at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, and will remain closed until 3 p.m. on Friday, May 29. The westbound center lane will also be closed daily, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. All lanes will be reopened to traffic at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

