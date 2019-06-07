Lane restrictions in store for Homer Adams Parkway

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois 3 (Homer Adams Parkway) from Alby Street to Godfrey Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction during daytime hours starting Thursday, June 13.

In addition, the outside lane of westbound Homer Adams Parkway between Humbert Avenue and Alton Square Drive will be closed during daytime hours starting Thursday, June 13.

Work at both locations is necessary to perform guardrail repairs and is expected to be completed by Tuesday, June 18.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

