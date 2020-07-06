Lane restrictions in store for I-270

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced I-270, from Illinois 3 to just east of the I-55/70/270 interchange, will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Friday, July 10, weather permitting.

These lane closures will occur at 7 p.m. Fridays through 6 a.m. Mondays and 6 p.m.-6 a.m. each weeknight. All lanes will be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface. This work is expected to be complete by mid-September 2020.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

