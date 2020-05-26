Lane restrictions in store for Illinois 159 in Macoupin County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that both lanes of Illinois 159 from the Macoupin County line to 0.3 miles north of Illinois 140 will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Tuesday, June 2, weather permitting.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

