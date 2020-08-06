Lane restrictions in store for Old Alton Edwardsville Road

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday both lanes of Old Alton Edwardsville Road from 0.3 miles east of Wanda Road to Cahokia Creek Road in Madison County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Wednesday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

