Lane restrictions in store for U.S. 67 in Jersey County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday both lanes of U.S. 67 from 0.5 miles north of Fulkerson Drive to Crystal Lake Road in Jersey County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Friday and Monday.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

In other construction projects:

Both lanes of Illinois 16 from Grange Hall Road to the Macoupin County Line in Jersey County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Tuesday. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Lane restrictions will be encountered today (Thursday, Aug. 22) and Friday on Illinois 160 at Niggli Road, approximately 2 miles south of Illinois 140. These restrictions are needed in preparation for the emergency replacement of the cross-road culvert at Niggli Road. On Monday, all lanes of Illinois 160 will be closed to through traffic for the removal and replacement of the cross-road culvert at Niggli Road. A detour utilizing Illinois 140, Illinois 4, and Illinois 143 will be established while Illinois 160 is closed. All lanes are anticipated to be reopened in the evenings with a 20-ton weight restriction and reduced speed limit of 40 mph. Additional lane restrictions will follow once material is delivered for the permanent repair of the culvert at Cool Creek Road, 2.7 miles south of Illinois 140, which is anticipated to occur after the Labor Day Holiday. Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around this closure. Travelers are urged to avoid this area because of the above restrictions. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution.

Follow IDOT District 8's Twitter page to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

