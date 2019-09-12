Lane restrictions next week on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced all lanes of Illinois 111/3 (Homer Adams Parkway) from Alby Street to Broadway in Alton will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Monday and Tuesday.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

