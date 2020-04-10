Lane restrictions on Illinois 143 in Alton to start April 15

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois 143 between Discovery Parkway and Illinois 3 will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Wednesday, April 15.

This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

