Lane restrictions scheduled Tuesday on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane restrictions will be encountered along westbound Homer Adams Parkway on Tuesday.

Weather permitting, the westbound right two lanes, including the exit ramp to Alton Square Mall in Alton, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for manhole repairs. Access to the mall and all the local side streets will remain available throughout the project.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Follow IDOT District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter