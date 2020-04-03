Lane restrictions scheduled for Illinois 111 in Pontoon Beach

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that lane restrictions will be encountered on northbound and southbound Illinois 111 at Engineer Road in Pontoon Beach beginning Monday, April 6.

Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 15. This work is necessary to construct turn lane, traffic signal, and intersection improvements.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.