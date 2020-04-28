Lane restrictions set for Illinois 3

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Illinois 3 between 20th Street and Niedringhaus will be intermittently restricted to two lanes in each direction beginning Tuesday, April 28, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to repair sidewalks and traffic signals and is expected to be completed by August 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Illinois 143 lane restrictions

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois 143 between Schwarz Street and Governor’s Parkway will be restricted to one lane beginning Friday, May 1, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by June.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

