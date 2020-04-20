Lane restrictions set on Illinois 3

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois 3 between the McKinley Bridge and New Poag Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Thursday, April 23, weather permitting.

On weekdays, all lanes will be open in the southbound direction from 6-9 a.m. and all lanes will be open in the northbound direction from 3-6 p.m. This work is necessary to perform pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by June.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter