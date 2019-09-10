Lane restrictions to start Sunday on I-255

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois 255, from I-270 to Illinois 143, will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Sunday.

These lane closures will take place nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday night through Saturday morning. The lane closures will also be in effect on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. This work is necessary to provide a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

