Lane to be restricted on I-270 bridge over Mississippi

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City. Weather permitting, the westbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday for bridge deck patching.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

