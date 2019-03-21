Lane to close on Mississippi bridge over weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City.

The westbound right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. on Friday and likely will be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday, March 25. The lane restriction is needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge.

Motorists can expect significant delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

