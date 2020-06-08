Lanes to be restricted on Illinois 159 in Macoupin County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced both lanes of Illinois 159 from the Macoupin County line to 0.3 miles north of Illinois 140 will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Friday, June 12, weather permitting.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

