Lanes to close on Illinois 143

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Illinois 143 between just west of Oasis Drive and just east of Drda Lane will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Monday, May 18, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

