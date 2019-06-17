Lanes to close on Illinois 16 in Jersey County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday both lanes of Illinois 16 from Grange Hall Road to the Macoupin County line in Jersey County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Follow IDOT District 8 on Twitter to get updates on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

