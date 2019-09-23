Lanes to close Wednesday on northbound Illinois 157

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that northbound Illinois 157 between I-270 and Chain of Rocks Road will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Wednesday.

This work will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Intermediate full lane closures of 10-15 minutes will be necessary to set a new overhead truss. This work is expected to be completed by Thursday.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

In other roadwork, the entrance ramp from Illinois 3 in Sauget to I-55/64 westbound will be closed in the early morning hours on Monday, Sept. 30, for bridge surface repairs. The ramp is expected to reopen Oct. 13. A marked detour will direct traffic along Illinois 3 northbound to I-55/64/70 eastbound to Barack Obama Avenue to South Main Street to access I-55/64 westbound.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

