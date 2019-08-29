Lanes to reopen for holiday travel

× Expand road construction

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Thursday announced lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. IDOT asks motorists to buckle up, put their phones down and drive sober.

District 8

Calhoun County

• Illinois 96 in Kampsville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Clinton County

• Illinois 161 over Crooked Creek west of Centralia; closed, detour posted.

St. Clair County

• Martin Luther King Bridge; closed.

• Illinois 13 4.5 miles south of Freeburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

