Langenwalter to retire after 32 years of service to SIU dental school

Langenwalter

Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine’s Dr. Eric Langenwalter is capping a lifetime of service to the school, as he has announced his retirement in June.

“Dr. Langenwalter has truly given much of himself to our school, for which he has been so devoted these many years,” Dean Bruce Rotter said. “Congratulations to Eric on a highly successful career in dental education and a richly deserved retirement.”

Langenwalter is a 1985 dental school alumnus and has been a faculty member for 32 years. He has served as the section head of fixed prosthodontics and department chair of restorative dentistry. Since January 2005, he has served as assistant dean for information technology and projects. He also has served on and led numerous school committees, and has represented the school in national dental organizations.

Langenwalter was instrumental in the creation of the Student Interactive Learning Progress System during a time when the Commission on Dental Accreditation changed the standards for clinical dental education. He also spearheaded the installation, configuring and training for the axiUm patient record system.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter