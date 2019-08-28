Law creates new appeal process for teachers

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday creating a new appeal process for teachers during evaluation by a school district.

“Illinois’ educators play invaluable roles in our children’s lives and our state as a whole, and I’m proud that this legislation supports our hardworking teachers as they strive for excellence,” Pritzker said. “I’ve said that we’re going to put Springfield back on the side of working families, and we’re delivering by bolstering every teacher’s right to a fair evaluation.”

The new law sets up a bargaining process between school districts and union representatives to allow teachers to appeal an unsatisfactory rating. Allowing local flexibility in implementation, criteria for a successful appeal will be determined by district and local union officials.

Senate Bill 1213 takes effect immediately.

“Teachers deserve an opportunity for a fair appeals process if they are at first given an ‘unsatisfactory’ rating after their teacher evaluation,” Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) said. “Sometimes certain factors can negatively affect an individual during the evaluation process, and they should have the right to work with their school district to revisit the results of their evaluation. Senate Bill 1213 will provide the framework for teachers to appeal that result.”

