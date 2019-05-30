Law firm donates $10,000 to AMH ambulance fundraiser

× Expand Alton Memorial Hospital leadership and Duck Pluckers committee members with the new ambulance include (from left) Bryan Hartwick, vice president of human resources; Dr. Sebastian Rueckert, vice president/chief medical officer; Marlene Lewis, manager of foundation and development; Nancy Simpson of the Duck Pluckers committee; Susan Koesterer, vice president of finance; Dave Braasch, AMH president; Jeanne Truckey of the AMH development office; Joanne Adams of the Duck Pluckers committee; Jason Bowman, EMS supervisor; Gaye Julian of the Duck Pluckers committee; Rusty Ingram, director of business development; and Mary Lou Cousley of the Duck Pluckers committee.

Gori Julian & Associates P.C. has made a $10,000 charitable donation to Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation and the annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball. Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to the charitable support and allocation of funds to Alton Memorial Hospital. The 2019 Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball is happening Saturday, June 1, at NILO Farms Pavilion in Brighton.

Since its founding in 1991, Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation has committed more than $14.5 million to technological advancements, facility improvements, health enhancement programs and outreach services. The Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball is a special annual event to raise funds for a new ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital. Equipped with Bluetooth technology for performing EKG testing en route to the hospital, the new ambulance will expedite the care of heart attack victims.

“Whether it be a friend or family member, many of us know someone affected by a heart issue and how worrisome it can be,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates P.C. “This fun event does a fantastic job of raising funds for the AMHSF to add a technologically advanced ambulance to Alton Memorial Hospital’s fleet to benefit the entire community.”

The law firm remains committed to Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation and knows the donation will aid in acquiring a new ambulance that can help save the lives of heart attack victims. As a donor to this foundation, the firm is helping to strengthen local communities. For more information, visit altonmemorialhealthservicesfoundation.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter