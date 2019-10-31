Law firm donates $10,000 to BackStoppers in honor of fallen trooper

× Expand Pictured (L to R): Illinois State Trooper, BackStoppers Executive Director Chief Ron Battelle, The Gori Law Firm Founding Partner Randy Gori, Attorney John Hopkins

Randy Gori and The Gori Law Firm have made a $10,000 charitable donation to BackStoppers, Inc. in honor of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, nephew of the firm’s attorney, John J. Hopkins.

BackStoppers, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing financial support and assistance to spouses and children of police officers, firefighters, volunteer firefighters, paramedics and EMTs who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Hopkins, 33, was shot and killed in the line of duty Aug. 23 while serving a warrant. Hopkins served with District 11 of the Illinois State Police for a decade and leaves behind a wife and young children.

“Yet another hero protecting our community was taken far too soon,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We’re proud to honor Trooper Hopkins by supporting the BackStoppers in their mission to assist the families of fallen officers and other first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

Upon the death of a first responder, The BackStoppers immediately sends the family a check for $10,000. Within weeks, representatives from the organization meet with the fallen first responder’s spouse to determine the family’s financial obligations with the goal of making the family debt-free. The organization then provides the family with continuing support for education and other expenses.

For more information on The BackStoppers program and the work it does, visit www.backstoppers.org or call (866) 539-0521.