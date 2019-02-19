Law firm donates $10,000 to Riverbend Head Start and Family Services

Gori Julian

Gori Julian & Associates P.C. has made a $10,000 charitable donation to Riverbend Head Start and Family Services in Alton. The nonprofit agency provides Madison County children living in poverty or other challenging circumstances with an early childhood education and other Head Start programs.

The Head Start organization operates because of diversified funding that includes federal and state support along with local grants or gifts from the community. All gifts to the agency support their important mission: to prepare children for success once they begin school. Donations stay in the communities served by Riverbend Head Start, offering at-risk and impoverished children and their families the extra support needed to succeed.

Gori Julian & Associates P.C. remains committed to the organization and knows the donation will help to empower the children and the families it supports, developing positive skills that will help them meet life’s challenges. Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian, has supported the organization on several occasions, including being recognized as a Circle of Care Award recipient.

“We are happy to support such an exemplary organization,” Gori said. “Riverbend Head Start has enriched many lives in our community, offering home visits, education and family centers.”

