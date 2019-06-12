Lawmakers join forces for Service Fair

Bristow, Crowe and Stuart

To give seniors, veterans, and parents with young children a better idea of what services are available to them in the community, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will offer a Service Fair in collaboration with Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) and Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 27. Service providers will set up at the Granite City High School gymnasium, 3101 Madison Ave. in Granite City, to inform residents of the services they can offer to seniors, veterans and families.

“Often times when I go door to door, residents are interested in learning more about services and programs available to them and their families,” Stuart said. “Among these residents, it is apparent that not enough seniors, veterans and families know what organizations they can reach out to regarding their situations.”

The service fair will be made up of about 20 local program and service providers. While the services are aimed at seniors, veterans, and children, people of all ages can attend to receive information that can benefit their families and neighbors.

“There are so many great services around the Metro East that are able to help residents when they encounter hard times, need access to a service, or when they have questions,” Stuart said. “Even if you aren’t sure you can use the services offered by organizations attending the fair, it is important to familiarize yourself with what the community can offer.”

This event is open to the public and free to attend, no RSVP required. For more information, contact Stuart’s constituent office at (618) 365-6650.

