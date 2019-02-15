Lawmakers weigh in on border security plan

Durbin and Shimkus

Two Illinois lawmakers offered contrasting views of an agreement Congress passed Thursday to avoid another government shutdown.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Illinois) voted in support of the final fiscal year 2019 spending agreement.

“Speaker Pelosi said she would give President Trump just $1 for the border wall, and this deal provides $1,374,999,999 more than she offered,” Shimkus said. “That’s a huge win for the border patrol agents who, because of this agreement, will soon have 55 miles of new physical barrier where they say they need it most.”

The Senate and House-passed bill now goes to the White House, where President Trump is expected to sign it before declaring a national emergency related to the situation at the border.

“The crisis at our border is a national emergency,” Shimkus said.

The congressman also requested his name be added to H.R. 714, the EL CHAPO Act. This legislation would reserve any amounts forfeited to the U.S. government as a result of the criminal prosecution of Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera (commonly known as El Chapo), for security measures along the Southern border — including the completion of a border wall.

Durbin statement

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) released the following statement after voting for the agreement:

“For 35 days, we said to the president the following: if you will end your government shutdown, we will sit down at the table and negotiate a solution on border security. We kept our word and as soon as the president lifted the shutdown, we sat down for serious, bipartisan negotiations. And what we came to is a compromise. There are parts of it I’m not happy with — especially increases in funding for border patrol agents and detention beds — and I wish we had been able to achieve more. But that’s what happens when you sit down to achieve a bipartisan compromise.

There are elements that I am proud of. First, Democrats made clear from the start that we believe in smart and effective border security, and therefore pushed for investments that really work to keep America safe, such as technology at ports of entry and customs personnel. America knows that we are facing the worst drug crisis in our nation’s history. And we know that the vast majority of lethal narcotics that cross our southern border come through legal ports of entry. We said from the beginning, let’s fund technology and personnel that will help stop the flow of these narcotics that our killing our kids. And we’ve included it in this compromise agreement — a specific high-tech border program that I proposed. This is real border security to address a real threat to America — the opioid epidemic.

Second, we insisted on humanitarian assistance. Sadly, two small children came to our border and died before they could receive the medical assistance they needed. We don’t ever want it see that happen again. So we secured funding in this compromise for humanitarian assistance, such as medical assistance, for those that do come to our border to make sure they are treated in a humane way.

Lastly, we rejected the administration’s demand for changes in our asylum laws that would undermine our legal and moral obligations to provide safe haven to families and children fleeing persecution. We must turn away from President Trump’s fear-mongering approach to those who come to our border, many of whom are just seeking a better life as many of our ancestors did. The president’s approach is not representative of the best of America. It represents the kind of division that does not recognize our heritage, which makes us who we are.”