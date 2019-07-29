L&C among recipients of state grant

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $365,449 in FY20 Radio Information Service (RIS) grants. The RIS grants support 11 area radio stations, ensuring that Illinois residents that are unable to read standard print material due to a disability will have equal access to information published in newspapers and magazines.

Among the recipients, Lewis and Clark Community College will receive $17,438.

"By providing audio versions of printed material, residents who have visual or physical disabilities can access printed information for educational, informational and recreational purposes," White said. "The service keeps people engaged in their local communities."

Other stations receiving grant money include MindsEye Radio in Belleville, University of Illinois at Springfield, and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

For more information about the Radio Information Service, contact Sharon Ruda at (217) 782-9435 or SRuda@ilsos.gov.