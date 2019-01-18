A League of Their Own: Chad Harbin

× Expand Chad Harbin [photo courtesy of Phillips66 Wood River Refinery]

Chad Harbin served in the Navy for more than five years as part of an American counter-narcotics team. After enlisting as a high school senior following the 9/11 attacks, he became part of a team responsible for patrolling the Pacific and Caribbean seas.

At age 35, the Staunton resident says defending the nation was his duty, and he was motivated to contribute to those efforts in any way he could. He is proud of his time in the military, but after those years of service, he was ready to “come home and live a more traditional lifestyle.”

Today, he works at the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery in Roxana, recruited through a nationwide veterans re-employment initiative. In fact, the oil, gas and petrochemical industries employ nearly 185,000 veterans, including about 6,000 women and 41,000 minority veterans. Veteran recruitment has been boosted through industry partnerships with Hiring Our Heroes and American Jobs for America’s Heroes.

The refinery discovered Harbin through the Hiring Our Heroes initiative. In his role there, he’s responsible for the mechanical integrity of process equipment — a perfect fit given his engineering aptitude, strong work ethic, meticulous attention to detail and lifelong commitment to service.

What was the draw to the job you now hold at Wood River Refinery?

Harbin said when a Navy ship would set sail, he was often tasked with monitoring the equipment to ensure auxiliary systems were running smoothly and vital equipment checks were performed regularly. He was also responsible for making the tough calls on whether sailing on was feasible; if a critical piece of equipment faltered, he might recommend halting patrol or implementing a backup plan.

“It’s really the same way that the refinery works,” he said. “Does it make practical business sense to bring a unit down? Or is it safe to operate at a lower capacity and continue to move forward until a more appropriate time? The refining industry to me is an amazing fit in that sense. It is also rewarding work that instills a sense of pride, similar to that sense of pride I felt while serving my country.”

Can you describe more about what you do at the refinery?

In his role as a pressure equipment inspector with Phillips 66, Harbin is responsible for the mechanical integrity of the facility’s process equipment. He monitors the thickness of piping pressure and the fluid streams coursing through those pipes, making sure corrosion is avoided and assessing potential failures.

As an operator on naval ships and now at the refinery, Harbin sees both roles as a last line of defense. “Being in the Navy, we were defenders of the free world. The purpose is pretty obvious,” Harbin said. “When you’re working in the refining industry, you have a very important job for your coworkers, your community and the environment to keep the process inside the pipes. We don’t want an environmental disaster; we don’t want a catastrophic medical disaster. It’s very important to follow procedures and do the job right.”

Transitioning from military into civilian life can be difficult. How was it for you?

Harbin had left the Navy in 2007. After studying criminal justice for a time at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, he left before graduating and took a job at a nearby manufacturing facility. Leaving the military and enrolling in college had been hard enough, but the monotony of manufacturing work made Harbin’s transition to civilian life even more difficult. His schedule was unpredictable, but his daily tasks were anything but.

“You’re doing a repetitive task over and over and trying to make as many as we could,” he said. “You kind of lose yourself and your purpose and your sense of drive.” He said he was finally able to rediscover his sense of purpose when he was hired as a pressure equipment inspector for Phillips 66 in January 2014.

