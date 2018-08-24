League of Their Own: Tim Smock

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Tim Smock pauses for a quick photo inside his wood shop as he prepares another piece to craft into a distinctive design.

After traveling for the last 10 years, Tim Smock has returned to Troy, the town where he was born and raised. At age 38, Smock has his fair share of interesting stories to share. He also has some interesting skill sets in his tool belt that he has acquired along the way, including time spent as a professional mixed martial arts fighter. Since returning home, though, Smock has chosen to focus on his main passion.

Please share more about your focus now. What is the business you are building?

I have chosen to focus on my passion for woodworking, and right now I am solely focusing on building the business. Most of the work is aimed toward signs and plaques which can be customized. I have also done a lot of other types of custom orders, including farmhouse furniture and tables. I have some ready to sell, but also will do special orders.

There’s another unique chapter in your life’s story which involved living in solitude in the mountains for a period of time with your four-legged companions. Can you share more about that experience?

I recently lived in the mountains in Golden, Colo., for a year, and over the last two to three years, I would take four to six weeks of living in the mountains in solitude. I did this with Sasha, my 80-plus percent wolf, and my retired sled dog, who is a full-blood Siberian husky named Logan. I have had Sasha by my side for the past five years, and Logan joined my family four years ago. I have kept them by my side ever since, and will until the end.

It was beautiful up there. I was living off the grid and off the land. I had been a CEO of a major company for three years before going out to live in the wilderness. One day, I was sitting in a meeting with several of my employees and co-workers. I decided to just sit quietly and listen to what they were saying in their discussion, to observe the dialogue.

After one of them shared with the group that he could essentially purchase everything he needed at a big box store, rather than learn any sustaining survival skills, I decided I’d had enough of the corporate world.

The only reason I rejoined society is the need for money. I chose to return to Troy because it’s home. It’s where my family and friends are. And I figured if I had to rejoin the workforce, I might as well be doing something I love. Life is too short to not seek out our passions. I have a goal now to purchase several hundred acres of land and return to that solitude one day. I’ve always had an inherent, unwavering wandering spirit — a need to explore. I’ve traveled the world already, and I am eager to do it again.

Where can readers find out more about you, your craft and your work?

If anyone would like to learn more, see some of the work or talk about a custom order, they can check out my work online at the Unique Woodworks Designs Facebook page or on my website. I also have some ready-to-sell work at Almost Famous Boutique in Wood River, at Sticks and Stones in Edwardsville, as well as at Highland Arts and Crafts.

