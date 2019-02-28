Learning the ABCs

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City Park District Preschool teacher Sheryl Biggs (right) watches her students play duck, duck, goose.

When classes begin at the Granite City Park District Preschool, Sheryl Biggs has a simple goal.

“I like to bring to them my love for children, and I like to bring to them the knowledge that I have that they come here and feel safe and secure and they can learn something here, and it’s OK if they make a mistake,” the teacher said. “My arms are open wide for them for a hug.”

Biggs has been teaching for 19 years at the preschool, which holds its classes at the Harold Brown Recreation Center. Holly Cass is the assistant.

“It’s very interesting,” said Biggs, who worked at Frohardt Elementary for nine years before being hired as a preschool teacher. “I love it. I had my grandkids and I make a lot of friends here with my kids’ families. They carry on through the years. I have some students now that I had their parents in the beginning 19 years ago when I first started. It’s fun.”

The school started in 1964 at the Lincoln Place Community Center before it moved to the Brown Recreation Center.

“We have a great history of great teachers and great kids,” Park District Director Dave Williams said.

Biggs said the preschool is designed for mostly children who are in a private home day care with their grandparents and with parents who are unemployed.

“They’re not in a day care per se because we don’t have transportation,” she said. “So their parents are usually the ones who put them in here to learn social skills as well as learn their skills to go to kindergarten.”

Biggs said students are trained to do many tasks, such as learning their ABCs, writing their names and remembering the months of the year in a calendar.

“I still feel that’s very important for them to learn hands-on stuff,” the teacher said. “They get a lot of computer time and tablet time at home. So here, they can still be kids and play with toys and things like that.”

The preschool is open Tuesday to Thursday. Each day has a morning session that starts at 9 a.m. and an afternoon session that starts at noon. Each session runs two hours.

“There are some people who don’t know the program exists here because they never really thought about it,” Biggs said. “When daycare became very prominent and mothers had to go to work as well as fathers, a lot of the kids had to go to daycare because they have all-day daycare. Here, we just have a part-time (schedule).”

Biggs said one of the best parts of teaching at the preschool is seeing the children’s smiling faces when they walk into the building.

“I greet them at the door when they come in,” she said. “I say hi to each one of them. I make sure when they get ready to leave that I stand there to make sure they go out with the right person and tell them good day, have a nice afternoon or nice evening. Something that will make a smile go a long way.”

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Zoe Gushleff, one of the students at the Granite City Park District Preschool, plays hopscotch.