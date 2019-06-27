Leave pyrotechnics to the pros, state fire marshal advises

× Expand The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report than 10,800 people were injured by firework mishaps seriously enough to be treated in emergency rooms in 2005. Four of those were killed. Most of the injuries occurred with children between the ages of 10 and 14.

A big part of summer is the Fourth of July and fireworks. It is important to remember fireworks are dangerous and should only be used by someone who has a permit and has the proper training.

“Leave the fireworks to the professionals,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said. “We want all Illinoisans to have a safe and happy Fourth of July free from fires or injuries caused by fireworks.”

Fireworks are one of the leading causes of accidental fires and injuries. On average, there are 16,000 fires caused by fireworks per year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. These fires are not only caused by commercial/consumer fireworks, but also by unregulated novelty fireworks sometimes purchased at local supermarkets.

Sparklers account for one-quarter of emergency room visits related to fireworks. A sparkler can burn at a temperature of 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. To put this into perspective, glass melts at a temperature of 900 degrees and wood burns at a temperature of 575 degrees. The state fire marshal says children should never be allowed to use fireworks.

In Illinois during the 2018 seasonal reporting period of June 23 through July 2, 96 people reported 134 injuries from fireworks. Of those 134 injuries, 72 percent were males and 56 percent happened to people older than 22. Children younger than 6 accounted for nearly 9.3 percent of all injuries.

Hands accounted for more than 39 percent of injuries. Head-face and legs each accounted for 13 percent, and 8 percent of injuries were reported to the eyes.

OSFM is aware of additional injuries, but they are not part of the statistics because they were reported outside of the reporting period and weren’t reported to OSFM by a healthcare provider.

There were 44 voluntary participating healthcare providers in 2018, compared to 60 in 2017. OSFM encourages healthcare providers to participate in reporting this information. Reports can be submitted in paper format or by visiting https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/sfm/SFMDocuments/Documents/PyrotechnicHospitalFireworksSurvey.pdf

