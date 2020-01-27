Legendary Mustang Sanctuary fundraiser set for Valentine’s Day

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox Cali, short for California beauty, is the sanctuary’s newest addition. She recently wore a saddle for the first time and is adjusting to her new environment.

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, in partnership with The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1349 in Wood River, is returning with its annual trivia fundraiser ... and returning with popular entertainer Big Papa G.

“I am looking forward to this year more than ever,” Legendary Mustang Sanctuary Development Director Cora Miller says.

This year, the organization has chosen Valentine’s Day as the night for the SweetHeart MusicTrivia Blast. Live music, prizes, games, a lip sync and dance contest and more will begin at 6 p.m.

“We are even raffling off a drone this year,” Miller says.

Anyone wanting to propose to a significant other that night can contact organizers ahead of time.

Proceeds are dedicated to ongoing rescue missions and expand American mustang education programs. This year, the focus also is on development and implementation of the new Sanctuary and Veteran Equine Project. Working with the Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission, the Vets Center, The Healing Power of Equus: The Equine Gestalt Coaching System and other veteran wellness programs, the project offers the opportunity for mustangs to provide support and comfort to veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries.

For the past 12 years, the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has committed to rescuing and preserving as many wild mustangs and burros as it can through rehabilitation and adoption, working with the Bureau of Land Management to help place the rescued animals. The nonprofit organization is staffed with volunteers, relying on donations and fundraisers to achieve its mission.

The event will be at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) Friday, Feb. 14, at The Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1349, 730 Wesley Drive in Wood River. Cost is $20 per person and $160 for a table of eight.

To register and prepay, call (618) 616-8875 or email mustangsanctuary@yahoo.com.

