Legendary Mustang Sanctuary to host fundraiser for new veterans project

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, in partnership with The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1349, Wood River, will hold a Sweetheart Music Trivia Blast on Friday, Feb.14, at 730 Wesley Drive in Wood River. Doors open at 6 p.m. This event is emceed by Big Papa “G” and BPG Entertainment. Evening cost is $20 each or $160 for tables of 8.

Funds raised are dedicated to ongoing rescue missions and expand American mustang education programs. This year, funds are also dedicated to development and implementation of a new veterans S.A.V.E. (Sanctuary and Veteran Equine) Project. Working with Madison County Veterans Commission, the Vets Center, The Healing Power of Equus: The Equine Gestalt Coaching System and veteran whole wellness programs, mustang horses will provide support and comfort to veterans diagnosed with PTSD and other identified injuries.

For more information, call (618) 616-8875.

