Legislation expands vote by mail, early voting hours

To ensure safe and active participation in the 2020 general election during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker signed SB 1863 and HB 2238 into law Tuesday to provide vote by mail applications to all recent voters in Illinois. The legislation also expands early voting hours at permanent polling places, improves the signature verification process and makes election day a state holiday.

“In the face of a pandemic, massive economic upheaval, and renewed calls for racial justice, it’s more important than ever that Illinoisans can hold accountable a truly representative and transparent government – and that means ensuring all eligible residents can wield their right to vote in a way that doesn’t risk their personal health,” Pritzker said. “Sending vote by mail applications to residents who have participated in recent elections will allow more people to exercise that right from the safety of their own homes and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. I applaud Leader Kelly Burke, Senator Julie Morrison, the House Democratic Women’s Caucus and leaders in the General Assembly for working to ensure Illinoisans can continue to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general election.”

In anticipation of the continued need for social distancing measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, vote by mail may be the safest method to cast a ballot in November.

Under the new law, local election offices must mail or email vote by mail ballot applications and the vote-by-mail timeline to voters who cast a ballot in the 2018 general election, the 2019 consolidated election or the 2020 general primary election, including voters who registered or changed addresses after the primary election. Voters who submit their application for a vote-by-mail ballot by Oct. 1 will receive their vote-by-mail ballot by Oct. 6.

The legislation requires the Illinois State Board of Elections to:

Post an application for a vote by mail ballot on its website

Modify the online voter registration system to allow a new registrant to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot when completing the online registration

Provide notice to each election authority about what it must do to comply with the new law

Adopt emergency rules to provide reimbursement for expenses related to the 2020 general election incurred as a result of COVID-19 and the new requirements

To improve the signature verification process, the legislation raises the standard for rejecting a vote-by-mail ballot. The election authority will be required to appoint a bipartisan panel of three election judges to verify voters’ signature and the validity of the ballot. Currently, only a single election judge makes this determination.

In an effort to prevent overcrowding at the polls on election day, expanding early voting hours will help ensure election authorities are able to comply with the Illinois Department of Health safety and health guidance. Permanent branch polling places are required to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The legislation permits the use of curbside voting, in which voters can fill out the ballot outside of the polling place. The bill also authorizes election authorities to establish additional early voting hours for voters whom COVID-19 presents increased health risks.

To further promote safety on election day, the legislation requires local election authorities to establish a central voting site where anyone who lives in the jurisdiction can vote, regardless of their precinct. Additionally, the bill makes election day a holiday for all government offices, except election authorities, K-12 schools, and post-secondary institutions governed by the State Universities Civil Service Act. The state has already established election day as a holiday for state employees.

The trailer bill, HB 2238, would require collection boxes to be locked and opened only by election authorities. It also requires ISBE to establish additional guidelines for the security of these sites.

“As a member of the Elections Workgroup, I would like to thank the governor for his commitment to strengthening the integrity of our election system in Illinois,” Rep. LaToya Greenwood (D-East St. Louis) said. “This legislation will create broader access to voting and enhance participation for everyone in the electoral process.”

“With the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic brings, the Illinois House Democratic Women’s Caucus wanted to make sure people are able to vote, without risking their health to do so,” Rep. Katie Stuart (D- Edwardsville) said. “I worked with members from across the state to come up with a plan to both educate voters about and streamline the vote by mail process. On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I thank Governor Pritzker for signing the important legislation.”

The new laws take effect immediately.