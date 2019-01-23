Legislator visits GCHS social studies class

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) visited Granite City High School to talk to social studies students about her role as a legislator.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to speak with local high school students about the work that I do in Springfield, and some of my legislative efforts,” Stuart said. “I encourage these students and other young people in our local communities to get involved.”

As a former instructor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, education has been a top priority for Stuart during her time in Springfield. She will return to Springfield next week for the beginning of the spring legislative session.

“As I explained to the students, there is a long process a bill has to go through before it becomes a law, but I ask the folks that I represent to share any new law ideas that they have,” she said. “As state representative, I will continue to fight to help improve life for the families of the Metro East.”

For more information, contact Stuart’s full-time constituent service office at (618) 365-6650.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter