Legislators join forces for Community Shred Day in Granite City

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will join state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) to host a Community Shred Day to help residents dispose of unneeded documents and protect against identity theft.

“Criminals can steal someone’s identity by using personal information on items such as old credit card statements, bank statements, medical records, or pay stubs,” Bristow said. “Shred days provide residents with an opportunity to properly dispose of documents and ensure that they do not fall into the wrong hands.”

The Community Shred Day will take place from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday in the front parking lot by Nameoki Road at the Granite City High School, or until the truck reaches full capacity prior to noon. Bristow’s event is free of charge, and attendees will be helped on a first-come, first-serve basis until the shred truck reaches capacity. Residents should remove all paper clips, staples and other binding prior to the event and will be limited to two boxes of paper each. Boxes cannot be shredded.

“Providing this service to residents helps provide peace of mind when it comes to disposing of documents with personal or sensitive information,” Bristow said. “In addition to shredding documents, I have hosted fraud prevention seminars across the district to help residents learn ways to help protect themselves from scams or fraud. I would encourage anyone that has questions or would like more information on ways to prevent identity theft to reach out to my full-time constituent service office.”

